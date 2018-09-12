Int’l Condemnation of Attack on NOC HQ

By John Lee.

There has been widespread international condemnation of Monday’s terrorist attack on the headquarters of the National Oil Company (NOC).

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said:

“… the assault on the institution that is Libya’s primary source of national wealth is a blow against Libyans everywhere. The Mission calls on Libyans to desist from futile side conflicts and come together, in partnership with the international community, to eradicate the scourge of terrorism across the country.”

The US State Department said:

“We stand in solidarity with the National Oil Corporation and all Libyans as they fight against terrorism and for a better and prosperous future. Libyan oil facilities, production, and revenues belong to the Libyan people. The National Oil Corporation and all sovereign state institutions must be allowed to work on behalf of all Libyans, free of threat and intimidation.”

British Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Alistair Burt, condemned the attack, saying:

“Further violence only perpetuates the suffering of the Libyan people and weakens the country’s stability. [We] urge all parties to engage in peaceful dialogue.”

The Chairman of the Libyan British Business Council (LBBC), Sir Vincent Fean has written to NOC Chairman Mustafa Sanalla to extend the LBBC’s “sympathy and support to the injured, the families of the bereaved and the valiant staff of the NOC“. He added:

“This was not only an assault on the NOC but on the wellbeing of all Libyans who depend on the NOC’s admirable work in sustaining and developing the country’s economy.”

(Sources: EU, US Embassy, UK FCO, LBBC)