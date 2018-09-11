New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Local Security Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Protection Coordinator, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Programme Coordinator, ESCWA – Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia
- Logistics Coordinator, International Medical Corps
- Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEAL) Manager, International Medical Corps
- Projektmanager (m/w/d) für Beschäftigungsförderung, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
(Sources: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.