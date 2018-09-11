Attackers storm NOC HQ

By John Lee.

A group of gunmen attacked the headquarters of National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Monday

According to an NOC statement, two NOC staff were killed in the attack, with 10 employees injured.

The National reports that one of the attackers was killed by the security forces and the rest blew themselves up.

NOC chairman Mustafa Sanalla, who was inside the building at the time of the attack, said:

“We solemnly mourn the death of those martyred by the terrorists and wish a speedy recovery to the those injured. We praise our staff for their bravery in the face of unbelievable violence, and give thanks to the swift response of the emergency services and the security teams working to end this horrific situation.



“Far more important than the considerable damage to our building is the human cost of such an attack. Our people are our most precious asset. NOC will not change in its mission because of such actions – we will stay strong and resolute. There has been no impact on production and operations.

“This incident however serves to demonstrate the fragile security situation in our country and the need for additional measures to ensure NOC is able to withstand those that seek to halt Libya’s recovery. We call on all parties to ensure that the perpetrators of such acts are brought to justice. God bless Libya.”

(Sources: NOC, The National)