Italian Foreign Minister meets with Haftar in Benghazi

The Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi and Marshal Khalifa Haftar had a long and cordial conversation in Benghazi on Sunday, relaunching Libya’s close relationship with Italy in a climate of consolidated trust.

The two leaders showed a broad convergence of views in order to foster close cooperation and a common commitment for a united and stable Libya.

Minister Moavero said:

“Italy gives great importance to maintaining an active dialogue with all those who look at the future of Libya through the loyalty of friendship, in the sincere interest of its people and of their full self-determination. Libyan citizens must be enabled to exercise their sovereignty and to freely decide their destiny. The political process initiated must be completed, especially through orderly and transparent elections held in conditions of adequate security.”

On his part, Marshal Haftar expressed to Minister Moavero his appreciation for the commitment of Italy’s foreign policy, which is considered to be essential for Libya, also thanks to the varied and articulate proposals that characterise it. Marshal Haftar added that he is ready to contribute to actively support the Country’s security, stabilisation and dialogue for the good of all the Libyan people.

The national reconciliation process, in compliance with the framework established by the United Nations, will be able to make further progress in the ‘Conference for Libya’ that Italy has offered to host in November.

In the talks, Minister Moavero and Marshal Khalifa also addressed other issues of mutual interest. They especially made an overview of the ways in which to intensify cooperation in the field of humanitarian aid and boost efforts to fight terrorism and trafficking of all types, as well as the exploiters of human beings.

