Security Council Press Statement on Libya

The members of the Security Council welcomed the briefing from the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General, Ghassan Salamé, on 5 September 2018.

The members of the Security Council condemned the recent violence in Tripoli and called on all parties to exercise restraint, protect civilians and engage seriously in national reconciliation. They reiterated that there can be no military solution in Libya. The members of the Security Council called for those who undermine Libya’s peace and security to be held to account.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the result of the mediation reached on 4 September by the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), which aims to de-escalate violence in and around Tripoli and to ensure the protection of civilians.

They reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salamé, as he works to realise an immediate and durable cessation of hostilities in the Libyan capital, which is a critical step to advancing the political process in accordance with the United Nations Action Plan.

They called on all parties to implement and uphold the ceasefire with immediate effect. They welcomed UNSMIL’s offer of technical assistance to support verification of the ceasefire, monitoring of violations, and development of sustainable security arrangements.

The members of the Security Council expressed their concern at the humanitarian situation in Tripoli and across Libya; reiterated that all parties need to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law regarding protecting civilians, and underlined the importance of safe and unimpeded access of humanitarian assistance to civilians.

The members of the Security Council underlined their full support for the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary‑General, Ghassan Salamé, to facilitate an inclusive Libyan‑owned and Libyan‑led political process including continued implementation of the United Nations Action Plan.

They urged all Libyans to work together in a spirit of peaceful compromise, and to engage urgently and constructively to ensure the required technical, legislative, political and security conditions are in place for credible, inclusive and peaceful elections, including the equal participation and representation of women, with the aim of building a united and stable Libya.

The members of the Security Council recognised the key role of the Special Representative of the Secretary General in consulting with Libyan parties to set the constitutional basis for elections and to adopt the necessary electoral laws.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their support for the Government of National Accord (GNA), and acknowledged the important role played by Prime Minister and the President of the Presidency Council of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, as well as other Libyan leaders, in promoting national reconciliation within a Libyan-led political process under the leadership of the United Nations.

