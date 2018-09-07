Mogherini speaks to Prime Minister al-Sarraj

Federica Mogherini extended her condolences to the Prime Minister and Libyan people for the dozens of fatalities, many of them civilians, in the latest round of fighting.

She reiterated the EU’s support for the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the work of Prime Minister al-Sarraj as well as its continuing support of the role being played by the UN Special Representative of the Secretary General Ghassan Salamé.

They discussed the recent escalation of violence in and around Tripoli and welcomed the UN-brokered ceasefire, which is a promising first step to restore stability in the capital. All the parties involved need to continue to fully respect the agreement and implement all its terms in a spirit of compromise and in the interest of the Libyan people.

Libyans deserve to live in peace and stability and the EU expects all legitimate Libyan stakeholders to step up their efforts to end the political transition and achieve permanent democratic institutions capable of delivering in the interest of all Libyans.

High Representative Mogherini and Primer Minister al-Sarraj agreed to stay in close touch in the coming days and weeks. She briefed the Prime Minister in view of the upcoming institutional meetings, including her intention to put Libya on the agenda of the EU Foreign Ministers meeting she will chair in the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York.

(Source: EU)