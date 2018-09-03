Violence in Tripoli – UN Calls for Meeting

The UN Secretary General has condemned the continued escalation of violence in and around Tripoli and, in particular, the use by armed groups of indiscriminate shelling leading to the death and injury of civilians, including children.

In a statement, Antonio Gutteres (pictured) extended his deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

He called on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and abide by the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United Nations and the Reconciliation Committees. His Special Representative Ghassan Salame will continue to offer good offices and work with all parties to reach a lasting political agreement acceptable to all to avoid further loss of lives and for the benefit of the people of Libya.

UNSMIL has invited the various concerned parties to an expanded meeting on Tuesday noon “to hold an urgent dialogue on the current security situation in Tripoli“.

(Source: UN)