New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Education Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Education Team Leader, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Education Project Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Project Officer – School Construction, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Logistics Officer, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Grants Coordinator, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Accounts clerk, European Union Delegation to Libya (Tunisia office)
(Sources: UN, EU)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.