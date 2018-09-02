UN Humanitarian Coordinator on Civilian Casualties in Tripoli

Statement by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Libya Maria Ribeiro on the Civilian Casualties in Tripoli

The United Nations condemns the escalation of violence that has now reached to several residential areas in Tripoli. According to recent reports, 14 civilians, including four children, have been killed and over 100 injured.

Families in Tripoli are living in fear due to indiscriminate shelling landing in their neighbourhoods from a far with no knowledge of who is behind these attacks and where they are coming from. The violence is also forcing families to flee their homes and has caused damage to a medical facility.

On behalf of the humanitarian community in Libya, I call on all parties to immediately refrain from the use of indiscriminate weapons in residential areas, cease all hostilities and resume ceasefire talks. I also underline to all parties their obligation under International Humanitarian Law to ensure the safety of civilian and civilian facilities and allow safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access to the affected areas.

The United Nations is also concerned for the safety of the internally displaced persons, refugees and migrants in Tripoli and is working, in close coordination with authorities, to provide humanitarian assistance where needed.

(Source: UN)