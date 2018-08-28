UNSMIL Calls for the Restoration of Calm in Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is following the clashes in and around Tripoli with grave concern and calls on all parties to immediately cease all military action.

UNSMIL is concerned by the use of indiscriminate fire and heavy weapons in densely populated residential areas, endangering civilian lives and reminds all parties of their duty to protect civilians, in accordance with international humanitarian and human rights law.

The Mission stresses that political aims must not be pursued through violence and warns that the build-up of armed groups and hostile acts and rhetoric risk a wider military confrontation.

UNSMIL reaffirms its support to the Government of National Accord and calls for serious efforts by all sides to unify the institutions of the country. The Mission stands ready to support all efforts to de-escalate the situation and offers the use of its good offices for this purpose.

(Source: UNSMIL)

(Picture credit: Hakeem Hadi)