EU Supports Agriculture in Libya

The European Union fund, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and IOM Libya organised a training workshop.

The discussions revolved around the sustainable management of Oasis systems and integrated disease and pest management for farmers in areas affected by the green scale mealybug in Libya.

The workshop was held in Tunisia and is part of an emergency project to help fighting against the green scale mealybug, which affects palm trees in the region of Sebha in Libya.

(Source: EU)