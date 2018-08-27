EU-Funded Workshop assesses Libyan Marine Environment

EU-funded workshop to assess state of Libyan marine environment

In the framework of ENI SEIS II South Support Mechanism, a workshop for Libyan experts is to be organised on 11-12 September 2018 in Alexandria, Egypt.

This workshop aims to identify:

the major Libyan coastal and marine priority issues,

the main issues contributing to the pollution and degradation of the Libyan coastal and marine areas,

the relevant coastal and marine indicators, and

the main national and regional data source in Libya.

It will also seek to share experiences with Egyptian experts to detect the transboundary marine issues, and to develop a structure for Libya’s State of the Coastal and Marine Environment Report.

ENI SEIS II South Support Mechanism project aims to contribute to the reduction of the marine pollution in the Mediterranean by developing a Shared Environmental Information System (SEIS) supporting the regular production and sharing of quality assessed environmental data, indicators and information.

(Source: EU)