More Irish Cattle Destined for Libya

By John Lee.

An Irish company is reportedly planning to send another consignment of bulls to Libya.

James Horgan, the managing director of Curzon Livestock told AgriLand that he hopes the shipment of both Friesian and continental bulls will leave Ireland at the end of September.

He said he will travel to Libya next week to try to finalise a deal with Libyan buyers after the Eid-Al-Adha holiday.

The company has already exported 3,500 bulls to Libya this year, in two separate shipments, while Supreme Livestock sent a shipment carrying approximately 770 Friesian bulls to the Libyan port of Khoms.

AgriLand believes that Supreme Livestock is also hoping to do business with Libyan buyers after Eid-Al-Adha.

(Source: AgriLand)

(Picture credit: Ian Patterson)