From AFP. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Libyan fishermen in Tripoli react to the increasing use of dynamite to catch fish.

Dynamite or blast fishing has flourished in Libya since the 2011 when the country became rife with weapons and explosives in the aftermath of the revolt that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Watch on YouTube