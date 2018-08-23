UNSMIL Condemns Attack on al-Kaam Checkpoint

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemns today’s terrorist attack on al-Kaam Checkpoint east of the Libyan capital Tripoli which resulted in at least four deaths and seven injuries among security personnel manning the checkpoint

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya, Ghassan Salame (pictured), expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the

State of Libya and wishes the injured a speedy and full recovery.

Acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable. UNSMIL calls on the Libyan authorities to launch a transparent investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice through a fair trial.

The Mission stands in solidarity with the people of Libya in resisting attempts to spread fear, intimidation and hatred. The UN is committed to a Libyan-led political process that will strengthen a unified Libya and build trust and mutual understanding through peaceful and inclusive dialogue.

(Source: UNSMIL)