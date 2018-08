By John Lee.

A young entrepreneur from Sabha has created an app that delivers homemade meals.

According to a report from CNN, Fatima Nasser trialed Yummy successfully in her home town, and says that 300 cooks are ready to start work when the app launches this month in Benghazi and Tripoli.

The app was one of the winners in last year’s Enjazi Startup Competition.

More here from CNN.

(Source: CNN)