Tripoli Ranks 7th-Last in Global Liveability Index

By John Lee.

Libyan capital Tripoli has ranked 7th from the bottom in a listing of cities according to their liveability.

The Global Liveability Index ranking puts it just ahead of Harare in Zimbabwe, and behind Douala in the Cameroon.

Vienna topped the list, with Syrian capital Damascus coming last.

Published by The Economist Intelligence Unit (The EIU), the Global Liveability Index assesses which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions.

(Source: EIU)