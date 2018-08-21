New Billion-Dollar Port Planned for Libya

By John Lee.

The American-based Guidry Group has reportedly unveiled plans for what it says will be the largest deepwater sea port in North Africa, near the city of Susah in northeastern Libya.

Michael Guidry, the founder and CEO of the company, said the “billion-dollar” port design was selected by Libyan leaders in 2015.

According to Libya Herald, the multi-purpose container port and logistics hub would be the largest deep-sea port in the region and is projected to handle 1 million TEU’s in phase one.

The planned construction would include a 1,350-meter-long quay and three 400-m-long berths alongside a channel dredged to 18 m to accommodate super-sized cargo ships.

