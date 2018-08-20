UN supports Independence of the NOC

Stephanie Williams, Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Political Affairs, expressed the United Nations (UN) unrelenting support for the independence of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), and the rejection of any threats made against NOC and its staff.

The meeting with NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla took place at NOC Tripoli headquarters on August 18, 2018. The meeting was also attended by Anwar Darkazally, head of Political Affairs at the UN commission to Libya.

The two sides discussed the security situation across the country and the pressure exerted on the NOC by various armed groups through illegal interference in NOC operations and administration.

Sanalla stressed that NOC considers fighting fuel smuggling a priority. He explained the steps taken and plans of the corporation to counter smuggling, and aid the delivery of fuel to all areas of Libya.

He also stressed that the international community and neighbouring countries should play a bigger role in support of Libya. He also renewed his call to all Libyan institutions to adhere to the principle of transparency and governance, especially with regard to the distribution of oil revenues.

Williams expressed the full support of the UN to NOC as the sole legitimate authority responsible for the oil and gas sector in Libya. She also wished the Board of Directors success in delivering its strategic plans for the sector despite ongoing challenges.

(Source: NOC)