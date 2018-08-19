Video: Economic Woes Overshadow Eid al-Adha

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

As Muslims prepare to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha, Libyans are complaining of a huge jump in the price of sheep.

Muslims offer a ritual sacrifice of a sheep during Eid and distribute some of its meat to those less fortunate.

This year, many are saying they cannot afford to buy a lamb to slaughter.

Al Jazeera‘s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Tripoli: