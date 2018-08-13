UN Condemns Forced Eviction of Tawergha IDPs

The UN in Libya strongly condemns the forced eviction of displaced Tawerghan families from Tariq al-Matar Camp early this morning, leaving them homeless for a second time in seven years.

“Entering an IDP camp while people are sleeping, demolishing homes and forcing people to flee, rendering them homeless, violates their dignity and their right to protection under International Human Rights and Humanitarian Laws,” said Special Representative to the UN Secretary-General to Libya, Ghassan Salame.

The camp, which houses around 2,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), has already been raided during the week by a Tripoli security apparatus, resulting in the detention of over 80 IDPs, including four minors, accused of criminal activities.

Libya is obliged to prevent displacement, protect and assist the displaced and identify durable solutions. The UN calls on the authorities to provide shelter and protection to the evicted IDPs, release those arbitrarily detained, and bring those suspected of having committed crimes to justice without delay.

The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian assistance to those affected, and to work with the authorities towards sustainable solutions for all displaced people in Libya.

(Source: UN)