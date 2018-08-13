Next Steps in Partnership for Resilience

EU, UNDP, Libyan Ministry of Local Governance agree on next steps of their partnership for resilience

From 8 to 10 August 2018, European Union (EU), Ministry of Local Governance and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representatives met in Tunis to review progress on the ‘Strengthening Local Capacities for Resilience and Recovery’ project work.

The initiative, funded by the EU, and implemented by UNDP in close coordination with the Ministry of Local Governance, aims at enhancing basic services with access for vulnerable groups, reinforcing local stability and community security, and recovering local economy in selected areas.

During the first two days of the technical meeting, delegates from the Ministry of Local Governance and UNDP team looked over the results achieved so far. Since the project started in June 2017, it has rehabilitated five public buildings in Benghazi, and delivered generators and intensive care unit ambulances to Murzuq, Al Kufra and Ajdabiya. 10 sites across Libya are in works, and 10 more will be starting soon.

The project contracted seven equipment lots valued at almost 1 million US$, which included six ambulances, seven generators, and eight pumps and sewage water trucks. Furthermore, an entrepreneurship support programme is run through Tatweer Research, which delivered 740 hours of training, reaching 41 start-ups and 102 entrepreneurs (including 49 women).

The Advisor of the Minister and Project National Coordinator, Mr. Abdulmajid Abugrara, defined as ‘excellent’ the partnership established between the three entities, and thanked the project staff for their great efforts to help people in Libya.

The last day of the meeting, EU representatives joined the discussion, agreed with their counterparts on the next year work plan and approved the first-year project report. Following the plan established, about 2.7 million people will have better access to services in the Greater Tripoli area, Sabratha, Sabha, Murzuq, Benghazi, Al Kufra, and Ajdabiya.

(Source: UN)