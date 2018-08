From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Libya Business News.

Fighting in the Libyan city of Benghazi has displaced hundreds of families who have come to rely on the government, UN and NGO support.

But now that support has starting to fade and IDPs say it is still not safe to return home, leaving them nowhere to go.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed reports from Misrata.