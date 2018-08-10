Libyan Centre for Freedom of Press partners with RSF

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Libyan Centre for Freedom of Press (LCFP) have signed a partnership agreement on cooperating to promote the freedom to inform in Libya.

Under the agreement signed on 26 July, RSF and LCFP will work together to promote journalistic freedom, pluralism and independence and to protect journalists.

The partnership will consist of joint research and publications, and joint activities in the field with the aim of protecting, reinforcing and supporting journalists.

Journalists continue to flee Libya to escape violence and reprisals that usually go unpunished. Libya is ranked 163rd out of 180 countries in RSF’s 2018 World Press Freedom Index.

(Source: RSF)