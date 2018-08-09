UNDP, UNSMIL launch Media Campaign for Reconciliation

As part of its efforts to strengthen the participation of all Libyans in the process of reconciliation, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) today launched the “Al-Solh Khair” (“Reconciliation is Good”) media campaign.

This nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness among citizens about the importance played by dialogue, local reconciliation agreements and social cohesion in achieving peace in the country.

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Political Affairs, Stephanie T. Williams; and UNDP Country Director, Mr. Sultan Hajiyev, inaugurated the event, in the presence of several representatives from the Libyan Government of National Accord, the High Council of State and the IDP Committee.

“Arriving at a collective memory of the past is one of the greatest challenges facing a post-conflict society, because it implies reaching a degree of consensus in a deeply polarized context,” said Williams during the ceremony. “If a truth and reconciliation commission is ever to be institutionalized in Libya, it will face important challenges as attempts to present an objective account of a society’s violent past will inevitably have to contend with multiple perspectives and interpretations of this history.”

On his part, Mr. Hajiyev said in his remarks:

“UNDP’s role is not only helping the authorities to build resilience and stability for their citizens, but at the same time to support them in bringing together all parties for a real reconciliation process. It takes a lot of courage to come with a message of peace in the middle of the current circumstances. It is time for the courage of peace, and I believe Libyan people are very brave. “

During the coming months, television and radio stations around Libya will broadcast messages of peace, interviews and talk-shows to advance Libyans engagement in reconciliation processes and enhance a culture of tolerance, respect for human rights, cultural diversity, solidarity and the rejection of violence.

(Source: UNSMIL)