Chevening Scholarships: Applications Now Open

Applications for 2019/2020 Chevening Scholarships are open between 12:00 BST on 6 August 2018 and 12:00 GMT on 6 November 2018. Applications for some Chevening Fellowships are also now open.

Please read information on this page carefully prior to applying.

Chevening Fellowship applications

Information specific to your fellowship can be found on the fellowships’ programme page.

Chevening Scholarship applications

Applications for Chevening Awards can only be submitted using the Chevening online applications system, available through the ‘Apply’ button on your country/territory’s page.

Prior to starting your application, please ensure you have the following ready:

Essential:

Valid passport or national ID card

University transcripts and degree certificates (undergraduate, postgraduate)

Three different UK Master’s course choices

The names and details of two valid referees

Please note that if you are shortlisted for an award, you will be required to log into the online application system and request a reference from your referees. The request will generate an email to the referees and they will need to submit the reference by 25 February 2019.

Optional:

English language (if requirements already met)

UK Master’s university offer (if requirements already met)

You can submit your initial application without these optional documents and upload them to your application at any point to 11 July 2019. Please note that if you are eventually conditionally selected for a Chevening Scholarship, it is essential that you provide evidence that you meet the Chevening English language requirements and that you have at least one unconditional offer from an eligible course by 11 July 2019 in order to remain in the process.

Guidance

It is recommended that you read the guidance pages to help you submit a strong and eligible application:

