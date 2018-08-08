Abducted Journalist found Bound and Shot Dead

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the killing of Libyan journalist Musa Abdul Kareem in Sabha, and urged the authorities responsible for the city to immediately investigate the circumstances of his death.

Abdul Kareem, a local reporter and photojournalist, was abducted on July 31, and found dead later that day, according to the Libyan Center for Freedom of the Press (LCFP) and news reports.

Amin Ahmed, a spokesperson for the independent Libyan Center for Freedom of the Press monitoring and documentation unit, told CPJ via Twitter that Abdul Kareem and his colleagues had regularly been threatened while reporting in the city, which is experiencing continued unrest.

Ahmed added that Abdul Kareem co-authored an article three weeks before his death that detailed kidnappings and robberies in the city.

The journalist worked for Fasanea, a Sabha-based newspaper issued by Press Support and Promotion Authority, a Tripoli-based entity formed by Libya’s National Transition Council in the wake of the 2011 uprising, with the stated goal of supporting a free and independent press.

More here.

(Source: CPJ)