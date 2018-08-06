New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Project Officer (Shelter, Non-Food Items and Cash Response), IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Finance Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Human Resources & Admin Assistant, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Information Management Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Reports Officer, UNICEF – United Nations Children’s Fund
- Professional Development Advisor, International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES)
(Sources: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
