Libya, South Korea discuss Cooperation

By John Lee.

The South Korean Ambassador to Libya has reportedly met with Libya’s UN-backed government’s Foreign Minister.

According to Xinhua, Choi Sung-Soo and Mohamed Sayala discussed the return of South Korean companies to Libya to complete construction and power projects suspended since the 2011 uprising.

They also discussed South Korean companies and investors implementing new projects of housing, construction, energy in Libya, as well as reconstruction of cities affected by the war on terrorism.

(Source: Xinhua)