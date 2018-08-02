NOC Restructures Sirte Oil Co Management

By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has restructured the management committee of the Sirte Oil Company (SOC).

Mr Naji Mohamad Ihfaf was appointed as the new chairman of the management committee.

He will be joined in the committee by the following new members; Mr Abed Elsalam Ali Mouhamed el-Jabri, Mr Salah Hamed Aila, Mr Masoud Suliman Moussa, and Mr Issam Mouftah Buhajar.

NOC’s Board of Directors thanked outgoing committee members for their efforts during their term.

(Source: NOC)