By John Lee.

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has restructured the management committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO).

Mr Mohamed Belqacim will continue in his capacity as chairman of the management committee, and Mr Fadlalla Issa Ahtita Qataani as a committee member.

The committee will receive the following new members; Mr Ashraf Mohamed Abdelsalam Abbar, Mr Faraj Massaoud Hamad Mashay and Mr Abdel Motalab Salah Adam Abu Sakhra el-Baraasi.

(Source: NOC)