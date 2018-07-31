UK signs contract with Free Fields Foundation

By John Lee.

The UK’s Ambassador to Libya, Frank Baker, has signed a contract with Libyan NGO Free Fields Foundation (3F), in a joint UK–Swiss funded campaign to raise awareness of the dangers posed by explosive remnants of war (ERW).

According to 3F, its aim is to eventually eliminate the social, economic and environmental impact of all post-conflict ERW, so supporting the timely reconstruction and development of Libya in a way that promotes the government’s broad peace-building goals. 3F’s primary focus is to locate and destroy mines, munitions and ERW of all kinds, including unused munitions that are not wanted by the Libyan authorities.

(Source: UK FCO)