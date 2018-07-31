Libya wins Compensation Lawsuit filed by Turkish Firm

By John Lee.

Libya has reportedly won an international lawsuit against Turkey’s TAV Airports Holding Company, which had been demanding compensation of 80 million euros (93 million U.S. dollars) for alleged violation of legal obligations following the suspension of construction at Sabha International Airport in southern Libya.

According to Xinhua, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Paris has ruled that the contract was terminated due to force majeure, granting TAV just 10.3 million euros for the completed works, loss of equipment and guarantees.

(Source: Xinhua)