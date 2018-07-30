New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Construction of field accommodation blocks at Sarir Field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Installation of 2- phase production separator and three shipping pumps at GC-3, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Extension of control room at GC-4 Sarir field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Water Injection system at (Kotla) Beda field, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Rental of Rotary Drilling Rig, Sirte Oil Company (SOC)
- Mobile houses at Amal and Tibisti fields, Harouge Oil Operations (HOO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.