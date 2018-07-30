New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Finance Manager, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Logistics Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- HR and Admin Coordinator, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)
- Deputy Director of Operations, International Rescue Committee (IRC)
- Project Analyst, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Sources: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.