NOC Chairman receives UN Deputy Special Representative

National Oil Corporation (NOC) chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, has received Ms Stephanie T. Williams, Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs in Libya. The two parties discussed areas of joint cooperation and means to help strengthen NOC’s fight against rogue groups determined to destabilise security and impede operations.

Mr Sanalla summarized the difficulties NOC is facing throughout the production process, particularly around operational security, and how the corporation is working with partners to maintain and expand current production levels. Sanalla also discussed the recent kidnapping of Akakus employees at Sharara, and his recent visit to site on 21 July.

The NOC Chairman outlined the importance of meetings held with local community leaders and regional security forces, in addition to measures taken to ensure staff safety at operational sites.

The Deputy Special Representative expressed regret for this terrible incident threatening the security and stability of oil fields and NOC staff. She stressed the UN’s unequivocal support in NOC as it faces challenges throughout the production process, and the importance of its success to preserve the national economy.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides stressed their commitment to continued cooperation to restore stability to the Libyan oil sector.

(Source: NOC)