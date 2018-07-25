Security Council condemns Attacks by Jadhran

The members of the Security Council welcomed the briefing from the Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Ghassan Salamé, on 16 July 2018.

The members of the Security Council welcomed the announcement on [11 July 2018] that Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) is resuming its work on behalf of all Libyans and stressed that its operations should continue unimpeded for the benefit of all Libyans.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to the sovereignty of Libya over its territory and resources. They further stressed that Libya’s oil resources need to remain under the exclusive control of the NOC, and also stressed the need for the Government of National Accord (GNA) to exercise sole and effective oversight over Libya’s economic and financial institutions, without prejudice to future constitutional arrangements pursuant to the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

The members of the Security Council condemned the attacks led by Ibrahim Jadhran against the oil infrastructure in June 2018. They recalled that individuals or entities engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya may be designated for targeted sanctions, pursuant to resolution 2213 (2015).

They reminded all Member States of the Council’s condemnation, in resolution 2362 (2017), of the illicit export of petroleum, such as crude oil and refined petroleum products from Libya, and reiterated their call on Member States to cease support to and official contact with parallel institutions that claim to be the legitimate authority but are outside of the LPA as specified by it.

The members of the Security Council noted the importance the SRSG attached to the unification of Libya’s economic and financial institutions and to increasing their transparency. In this regard, and in light of the request to the Security Council from Prime Minister Serraj, the members of the Security Council invited the SRSG to submit early proposals, in the context of the UN’s Action Plan, taking into account his dialogue with all Libyan parties.

Council members called on Libya’s leaders to seize this important opportunity to resolve their differences over the Central Bank of Libya and encouraged their work towards the unification of Libya’s institutions within the framework of the LPA.

The members of the Security Council noted concerns at the implementation of the freeze of Libyan financial assets pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) and subsequent relevant resolutions.

The members of the Security Council expressed continued concern at the humanitarian situation, especially in Derna and including the situation faced by migrants, refugees and internally displaced people, and called on all parties to respect applicable international humanitarian law.

The members of the Security Council underlined their full support for the efforts of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salamé, to facilitate an inclusive Libyan-owned and Libyan-led political process including continued implementation of the United Nations’ Action Plan.

They urged all Libyans to work together in a spirit of peaceful compromise, and to engage urgently and constructively to ensure the required technical, legislative, political, and security conditions are in place for credible, inclusive and peaceful elections, including the equal participation and representation of women, to build a united and stable Libya. They recalled Libyan leaders’ commitments, as set out in the 29 May Paris Declaration, to work constructively with the UN to this end noting that further delay or violence would only prolong the suffering of the Libyan people.

(Source: UN)