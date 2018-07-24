NOC declares Force Majeure at Zawiya Oil Port

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has declared force majeure on crude oil loadings at Zawiya port; commencing on Monday 16 July, 2018. This is a result of reduced production at Sharara following the recent attack and kidnap of four Akakus company employees (two were subsequently released).

NOC has shut down and evacuated stations 186, 115B and IR. Field production is limited to 125,000 bpd – enough to meet the requirements of the Zawiya Refinery, but leaving no excess crude for export.

NOC chairman Eng. Mustafa Sanalla commented:

“Employee safety is always our first priority. This incident required us to shutdown and evacuate a number of stations. We have to prioritize local demand for fuel. For the time being all Sharara production will go to the refinery.”

(Source: NOC)