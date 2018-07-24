New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- International Research Consultant – Migrant Smuggling Dynamics, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Humanitarian Affairs Officer, OCHA – Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- Adviser – Libya Leadership Training Project, Adam Smith International
- Individual Consultant (International) – Procurement Consultant, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Sources: UN)
