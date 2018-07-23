French Foreign Minister visits Libya

France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will be in Tripoli, Misurata, Tobruk, and Rajma on July 23.

This visit follows the international conference on Libya hosted by the French President on May 29 and under the authority of the UN, represented by Ghassan Salamé, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Libya.

The day before, he was in Tunisia, where he discussed Libya with President Beji Caid Essebsi, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, and his counterpart, Khemaies Jhinaoui.

In connection with the implementation of the political declaration endorsed on May 29 in Paris, Mr. Le Drian will meet with Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh Issa, President of the High Council of State Khaled Mechri, and the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar, about the commitments they agreed to on that occasion.

These commitments include three key principles and two decisive deadlines for Libya’s future: the adoption of a constitutional platform before September 16, the holding of legislative and presidential elections on December 10, and the unification of economic and security institutions under civilian authority.

Mr. Le Drian will also pay a visit to the city council and elected officials of Misurata, where he will reiterate France’s attachment to an inclusive political solution in order to resume the democratic transition.

Migration issues will also be central to the discussion with Prime Minister Sarraj. In accordance with the roadmap on migration that came out of the Paris summit of August 28, 2017, and the Abidjan summit of November 29, 2017, and along with the efforts of the migration working group, Mr. Le Drian will reiterate France’s commitments and urge the Libyan authorities to continue to abide by theirs.

Finally, Mr. Le Drian will announce the continuation of France’s work to support Libya’s stabilization, especially in the priority areas of mine clearance and health. He will advocate for increased support for Libya’s High National Elections Commission, and will announce an increase in France’s financial contribution for the organization of Libyan elections.

France reiterates its full support for Ghassan Salamé’s action plan. It calls on all the parties to consistently engage in this dialogue.

(Source: French Ministry for Foreign Affairs)