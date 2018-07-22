Tajani: Stability in Libya means Stability in Europe

“Stability in Libya means stability in Europe. The European Union must speak with one voice and all our efforts must be aimed at supporting the reconstruction of a state so that it becomes a strong partner. The European Parliament stands by the Libyan people, who deserve peace, stability, democracy and prosperity,” said European Parliament President, Antonio Tajani, at the beginning of his official visit yesterday to Tripoli, where he was received by the Libyan Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, and by the President of the High Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri.

The visit schedule also included a meeting with the Head of the High National Elections Commission, Emad al-Sayeh, with whom President Tajani discussed the concrete support that Parliament can offer, including through the organisation of a conference open to all stakeholders interested in contributing to holding democratic elections in Libya.

“I am in Libya today to discuss the role that the European Parliament can play in the country’s stabilisation process and to support the organisation and holding of democratic elections in the future. The European Parliament is ready to make its contribution by offering assistance for a democratic transition and parliamentary cooperation,” said Tajani.

Migration flows and the situation of migrants was discussed with the UN’s Deputy Special Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Maria do Valle Ribeiro, and with staff from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) working in the country.

The President also visited the Tripoli naval base, during which he was able to observe coastal surveillance and intervention at sea, also made possible by training programmes financed by the European Union.

