Libyan Women Trained on Entrepreneurship Skills

Libyan Women are Trained with the Support of the European Union on Entrepreneurship Skills & Networking

In order to promote female entrepreneurship and to increase the network opportunities for Libyan female entrepreneurs, Expertise France, through the EU funded program ‘‘Support to Libya for Economic Integration, Diversification and Sustainable Development” (SLEIDSE), and in collaboration with TheNextWomenTunisie network, organised a three-day accelerator workshop.

The workshop witnessed the participation of a diverse group of 25 female entrepreneurs from Libya, Tunisia, Italy, France, Malta, Morocco and the Netherlands, all selected by an international call for proposals, and being active in business sectors such as design, food, IT, education, green technology, handcraft and cosmetics.

The Libyan female entrepreneurs were offered the chance to exchange experiences and views with peers from other countries on the challenges of developing a business; they were also exposed to examples and best practices from different business environments; and expanded their professional network.

Moreover, all the participants had the possibility to receive dedicated training on Sales, Marketing, Human Resources and how to develop soft skills necessary for a modern leadership.

Alexandre Chatillon-Mounier, Director of SLEIDSE, emphasized that:

‘”n all bootcamps and workshops that SLEIDSE has organised in order to promote the culture of entrepreneurship in Libya over the last two years there is a common denominator: talented and dynamic female entrepreneurs that come with fresh, inspiring and most importantly sound businesses and business ideas. There is obviously an untapped potential with Libyan businesswomen that we are keen and proud to promote, with the generous support of the EU’.”

Ambassador Bettina Muscheidt, the Head of the Delegation of the European Union, underlined that:

“European Union is proud to support the dreams of young Libyan women who are striving for a better future, using their creativity and sense of duty vis a vis themselves and their families. Women who develop and run their business is something with undeniable benefits: not only it disrupts an inefficient economic model, but most importantly it increases the income of families and appeals to an audience of consumers that can be reached only by products that women conceive and conceive.

“This opens new markets and opportunities for both produces and consumers. We all know that the road ahead is full of obstacles, especially given the difficult period Libya is going through , but we, as European Union, are determined to support the young Libyan women to transform their ideas to reality and make their dreams come true.“

(Source: SLEIDSE)