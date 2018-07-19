Euro-Med Assembly fixes Permanent Seat in Rome

Euro-Mediterranean Assembly fixes its permanent seat in Rome

The President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani and Vice President David Sassoli welcome the Euro-Mediterranean Assembly decision to establish its permanent seat in Rome.

“We need to work together to re-launch the Euro-Mediterranean Assembly for it to play a key role in the stability of the Mediterranean, starting with Libya, where we should support the process towards elections and the strengthening of the Libyan state”, declared President Tajani following the Euromed Bureau meeting decision to establish its seat in Rome.

“The decision to set up the Euromed Permanent Secretariat in Rome is a success of the Presidency of the European Parliament and a great opportunity for the re-launch of Mediterranean policy. We need to strengthen the dialogue between the countries of the northern and southern shores of the Mediterranean to face the great challenges we face: immigration, security, economic growth”, says Vice President Sassoli.

“The European Parliament intends to promote a series of initiatives to relaunch the dialogue on the Mediterranean. The Assembly will be invited to the Libya conference scheduled to be held in the European Parliament on 10 October. An event in Jordan on refugees and asylum corridors is in planning stage together with another event in Rome on the rights of children and unaccompanied minors. The European Parliament and the Assembly will also promote an initiative on the completion of a free trade union among the Mediterranean countries”, concluded Vice President Sassoli.

(Source: EU)