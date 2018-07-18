NOC lifts Force Majeure at El-Feel

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the lifting of force majeure at El-Feel (El Fil, Elephant) field, that has existed since February 23 2018.

The dispute caused by the local Petroleum Facilities Guards’ (PFG) demands regarding pay and benefits was brought to an end, and pumping at the field is expected to resume to 50,000 bpd within two days, and to 72,000 bpd three days later.

The field, located in the Murzuq basin, 200km southwest of Sebha, is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas Company, a joint venture between Italy’s Eni, and NOC. Negotiations succeeded in guaranteeing an unconditional return of Fezzan Branch PFG to their previous locations.

Mustafa Sanalla, NOC chairman commented:

“We are happy to announce the return to production at El-Feel. Bringing El-Feel back online will help us swiftly return to maximum production levels.”

(Source: NOC)