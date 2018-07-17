New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Catering and Cleaning Services, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Dredging of Mellitah Temporary Harbour, Mellitah Oil & Gas
- Maintenance of Jetty Piles and Replacement of Cathodic Protection System, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Replacement of Two Wet Gas Compressors, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
