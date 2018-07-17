Libya to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative

By John Lee.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has announced that Libya is to join China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing with Foreign Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), Mohamed Taha Siala (Sayala), who was in China for the 8th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said:

“Wang Yi expressed that the situation of Libya has undergone great changes in recent years, but the foundation of China-Libya traditional friendly cooperation does not change and China’s attitude of attaching importance to developing relations with Libya does not change.

“China is willing to make continuous efforts to promote the political settlement of the Libyan issue and hopes that Libya can make an early return to the track of peace, stability and the rule of law, and that the Libyan people can soon live a peaceful life. China is willing to make joint efforts with Libya to continue creating and accumulating conditions to promote gradually the resumption of bilateral contacts at all levels and the recovery of comprehensive development momentum of China-Libya relations.

“Mohamed Taha Siala expressed that the situation of Libya has seen positive changes recently. The Government of National Accord of Libya has always committed to realizing the national peace and stability at an early date and starting the reconstruction progress. Libya expects China to continue playing an important role in the political settlement of the Libyan issue, hopes that China will take an active participation in the reconstruction process of Libya and welcomes Chinese enterprises to make investment in Libya.

“After the meeting, the two sides signed the memorandum of understanding between China and Libya on jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative.“

(Source: Chinese Foreign Ministry)