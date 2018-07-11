Libya announces Reopening of Oil Terminals

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has announced the lifting of force majeure at the ports of Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Hariga (pictured) and Zuetina after the facilities were handed over to the corporation this morning, July 11, 2018.

In a statement, the NOC said:

“Production and export operations will return to normal levels within the next few hours.

“The chairman and members of the board of directors of the NOC commended the Libyan National Army General Command for putting the national interest first. They also thanked the Presidency Council, the House of Representatives, the Higher Council of State, and members of the international community for their efforts to resolve the crisis.

“They asked Allah for mercy on the souls of the martyrs who have died defending the livelihood of the Libyan people and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in recent fighting at the ports. “

NOC chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla said:

“We need a proper national debate on the fair distribution of oil revenues. It is at the heart of the recent crisis. The real solution is transparency, so I renew my call on the responsible authorities, the Ministry of Finance and Central Bank, to publish budgets and detailed public expenditure.

“Libyan citizens should be able to see how every dinar and fil of their oil wealth is spent. I will work with other national stakeholders to enhance transparency and resolve this crisis – for the benefit of all our citizens.“

(Source: NOC)