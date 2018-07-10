New Career Opportunities in Libya

By John Lee.
The following career opportunities in Libya have been recently advertised:
- Protection Manager, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Monitoring, Evaluation, Accountability and Learning Officer, Danish Refugee Council (DRC)
- Migration Policy Officer, IOM – International Organization for Migration
- Project Officer, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
- Programme Management Associate, UNDP – United Nations Development Programme
(Sources: UN)
(Picture: Finger pressing a new career start button from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
