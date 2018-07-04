EU Statement on the Trade in Libyan Oil

The European Union and the rest of the international community, as set out in several UN Security Council Resolutions on Libyan oil, have consistently opposed any attempt to sell or purchase Libyan oil outside the official channels managed by the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC).

The oil infrastructure, production, and export need to remain under the exclusive control of the NOC, with all oil revenues transferred to the Central Bank of Libya (CBL).

Recent statements calling for oil exports from the Eastern oil terminals to be approved by entities other than the legitimate NOC are therefore unacceptable and contravene UN Security Council Resolutions. Any illegal action that may jeopardise the country’s oil industry must be avoided.

The European Union will, together with its Member States, continue to counter any attempt to trade Libyan oil outside the internationally recognised official channels.

(Source: EU)