New Oil Tenders

By John Lee.
The National Oil Corporation (NOC) has advertised new tenders:
- Replacement of Wooden Poles at Sarir-Messla Oil Fields, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Engineering study for the upgrading of existing flare/relief systems at Sarir/Messla/Majid, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Install 2- phase production separator and three shipping pumps at GC-3, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Installation of fire detection system in generator buildings and tie-ins to MACP main Office HQ El-kish, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Construction of workshop for high pressureCompressor at CPS at Nafoora field Project No. P-04, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
- Fire Detection at Hamada, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO)
(Source: National Oil Corporation)
(Picture: Call for tender written on a folder, from Olivier Le Moal/Shutterstock)
No comments yet.